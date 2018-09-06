NYC Ballet sued by woman who says nude photos were shared

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawsuit against the New York City Ballet charges that the company tolerated a “fraternity-like” atmosphere where male dancers abused women and shared nude photos of female dancers with each other.…

The lawsuit filed Tuesday by 19-year-old ballerina Alexandra Waterbury names the ballet company and former principal dancer Chase Finlay as defendants.

According to the lawsuit filed in state court in Manhattan, Waterbury and Finlay dated for a year before she learned in May 2018 that he had shared nude photos and videos of her with other men.

City Ballet Chairman Charles Scharf said the company denies the allegations.

A lawyer for Finlay, Ira Kleiman, said the lawsuit “should not be taken as fact.”

Finlay resigned from City Ballet last month after the company questioned him about Waterbury’s allegations. Two other principal dancers accused by Waterbury of sharing explicit photos have been suspended without pay.

