‘Lion King’ puppet specialist charged in 3-D gun case

By The Associated Press September 25, 2018 12:56 pm 09/25/2018 12:56pm
NEW YORK (AP) — A former puppet specialist with the Broadway musical “The Lion King” is accused of printing a 3-D gun in the theater’s prop room.

Ilya Vett was arrested last week on a misdemeanor charge.

A criminal complaint says a police officer observed a 3-D printer producing a “hard black plastic object” shaped like a revolver.

It says Vett told a detective that he was making a gun as a gift for his brother, who lives upstate and has a gun license.

In New York, it is illegal for an unlicensed person to print a 3-D revolver.

Vett’s attorney did not immediately respond to a comment request on Tuesday.

Disney Theatrical Productions declined to comment but confirmed that Vett no longer works at the show.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

