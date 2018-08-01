MGM Springfield touts year-round events ahead of opening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Officials at a soon-to-open Massachusetts casino resort say there will be year-round entertainment and activities at the $960 million resort. MGM Springfield officials said Wednesday the offerings at the large outdoor…

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Officials at a soon-to-open Massachusetts casino resort say there will be year-round entertainment and activities at the $960 million resort.

MGM Springfield officials said Wednesday the offerings at the large outdoor plaza will include activities ranging from concerts to ice skating to pop-up art to outdoor yoga. The Republican of Springfield reports the casino plaza is located between two historic buildings in downtown Springfield.

MGM says it plans to offer events for local residents, like beer tastings from White Lion Brewery and farmers markets featuring local vendors. Officials say they also plan to launch an ice rink during the winter season.

MGM Springfield President Michael Mathis says the goal is to introduce the region to “a new standard of entertainment offerings.”

The resort is scheduled to open Aug. 24.

Information from: The Springfield (Mass.) Republican, http://www.masslive.com/news/

