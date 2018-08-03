202
Drake drops ‘In My Feelings’ video chock full of cameos

By The Associated Press August 3, 2018 12:10 pm 08/03/2018 12:10pm
FILE In this Feb. 13, 2016 file photo, Rapper Drake, center, reacts on court during the skills competition at the NBA basketball All-Star weekend in Toronto. Celebrities abound as Drake strolls through the streets of New Orleans in his “In My Feelings” video. The social media challenge associated with the song is featured in the video, which was released Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Celebrities abound as Drake strolls through the streets of New Orleans in his “In My Feelings” video.

The social media challenge associated with the song is featured in the video, which was released Thursday.

La La Anthony plays Drake’s love interest and Phylicia Rashad is her mom. Comedian Shiggy, who created the challenge associated with the song, performs “The Shiggy Dance” throughout.

Some of the more popular videos created for the challenge are also featured at the end of the clip, including ones made by Will Smith, Ciara, DJ Khaled and Ryan Seacrest.

“In My Feelings” is featured on Drake’s fifth studio album, “Scorpion.”

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Music News National News
