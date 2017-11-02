German museum shows art from vast trove hidden for decades

BONN, Germany (AP) — A German museum is displaying some 250 art works that a collector hid from the world for decades, including pieces likely looted from Jewish owners under Nazi rule.

The paintings on show at Bonn’s Bundeskunsthalle — including works by Claude Monet and Camille Pissarro — were from the huge art collection hoarded by late collector Cornelius Gurlitt. Authorities first stumbled on the art, stored in Gurlitt’s Munich home, while investigating a tax case in 2012.

The show, which opens Thursday, focuses on works of art believed to have been taken from their mostly Jewish owners as part of Nazi persecution and on works whose provenance has not yet been established.

A parallel exhibition in the Swiss capital, Bern, features dozens of other paintings found in Gurlitt’s possession.

