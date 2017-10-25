201.5
London exhibition ‘Age of Terror’ explores art since 9/11

By The Associated Press October 25, 2017 10:49 am 10/25/2017 10:49am
A staff member poses for photographs by looking at British artist John Keane's painting "Bound" during the media preview for the "Age of Terror: Art since 9/11" exhibition at the Imperial War Museum in London, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. The exhibition, which runs from Oct. 26 until May 28, 2018, considers artists' responses to war and conflict since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON (AP) — A new London exhibition about art since 9/11 begins with images of the devastated Twin Towers in New York.

The Imperial War Museum’s “Age of Terror” show goes on to display works from the United States, Britain, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and beyond, all dealing with Sept. 11, 2001 and its consequences. It’s evidence, if any is needed, that the al-Qaida attacks on the U.S. changed the world.

Curator Sanna Moore says that “artists have always commented on world-changing events,” but research shows the number of artists reacting to conflicts has increased since the 2001 attacks.

She said Wednesday that was the inspiration for a show that features work by more than 40 artists, including Ai Weiwei, Ivan Navarro and the Chapman brothers.

The exhibition runs from Thursday to May 28.

