Video: Shirtless Man Spotted Wandering in Middle of I-395 Near Shirlington Exit

Drivers on I-395 were alarmed to discover a man walking shirtless and barefoot near the highway’s Shirlington exit yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller told ARLnow that motorists spotted the man walking just south of Exit 6 in the highway’s northbound lanes.

She added that officers first received a call about the incident around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, and a reader tweeted a video of the incident to ARLnow around 2 p.m.

The video shows the man wandering in lanes of traffic, prompting a state trooper and other cars to abruptly stop and pull over.

The trooper and another man eventually guided him onto the shoulder — Geller said the other man in the video was an “off-duty federal agent” pitching in to help.

Geller says the man was subsequently taken to a local hospital “for medical and mental evaluation.”

Man walking down the middle of 395. Police handed the dangerous situation very well. Backseat passenger filmed incident- not the driver! @ARLnowDOTcom @WTOP pic.twitter.com/wrENtq2rkO — jemfa (@jgordss) December 27, 2018

