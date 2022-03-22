RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb | New Russia sanction coming? | US hospital welcomes Ukraine child cancer patients | How to help
Arlington police investigate drive-by paintballs, pellet shootings

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

March 22, 2022, 11:38 PM

Police in Arlington, Virginia, are conducting a criminal investigation into four separate paintball and pellet drive-by shootings in less than a week.

The most recent attack happened Monday around 5 p.m. on Washington Boulevard at N. Highland Street. A person was struck by pellets fired from a gray or light-blue small SUV.

On Friday night, four people were hit by paintballs in two separate attacks about 90 minutes apart. The first two people were hit around 7:30 p.m., then two others were struck around 9 p.m. on S. Eads Street near 15th Street South.

The shots were believed to be fired from a silver-colored older model four-door sedan. A parked car and the door of a business were also splattered with paintballs.

Police say the string of drive-by shootings they’re investigating began Wednesday March 16, when someone was hit by pellets from a passing vehicle on South Eads Street at 12th Street. The suspect vehicle is a maroon SUV.

Arlington police said similar incidents have been reported in other states and appear to stem from challenges originating on social media.

Anyone with information on the incidents above should call police at 703-228-4180.

