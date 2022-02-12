OLYMPIC NEWS: No Anderson, Marino in big air finals | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | Photos
Home » Arlington, VA News » Virginia company settles claim…

Virginia company settles claim regarding COVID-19 loan

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 4:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Virginia company has agreed to pay $31,000 in damages and civil penalties to settle allegations that it improperly secured multiple loans to help it during the COVID-19 pandemic, prosecutors said.

The settlement resolves allegations that Zen Solutions Inc. of Arlington applied for and received a second, duplicative loan through the Paycheck Protection Program loan in 2020, said Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, in a news release on Friday.

According to the news release, Zen Solutions provides staffing services for information technology, data analytics, cyber security and litigation support. The settlement resolved a lawsuit filed under the whistleblower provision of the False Claims Act, which permits private parties to sue on behalf of the U.S. for false claims and share in a portion of the government’s recovery.

The settlement also requires the company to fully repay the duplicative $192,000 loan it received.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up