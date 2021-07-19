Community grieves for Arlington couple who died in California plane crash

A memorial was held Sunday outside the home of an Arlington couple who died in a plane crash in Napa, California. The wife's father was also killed in the crash.

Neighbors, friends and strangers gathered outside an Arlington home Sunday to celebrate the lives of Shauna and James Waite — a couple who died in a plane crash in Napa, California, on Saturday, along with Shauna’s father, Robert Nicholas.

The couple’s one-year old son, who was in the care of his maternal grandmother at the time of the crash, will stay with his grandmother, according to the Facebook group Arlington Neighbors Helping Each Other Through COVID-19.

The Facebook page said Shauna Waite was a veterinarian at Columbia Pike Animal Hospital in Arlington.

Another Facebook post from the DC Road Runners group called for the gathering.

“We’re all heartbroken. No one knows what to do, what to say, how to even begin to process this horrific loss. I can’t think of anything better to do than to get together with a bunch of people who love The Waites as much as we do,” it read.

“Let’s get together, outside their place tomorrow. Come to cry, scream, laugh, bring a drink, have a drink, go for a run, ride a skateboard, I dunno, there’s no logical thing to do, so let’s just be there for each other- strangers, friends, family, neighbors- all lovers of Shauna & James.”

The running group plans run to remember the couple. The seven-mile run starts at 5:30 a.m. in from of the Iwo Jima memorial.

A memorial page has been started on Facebook, “Memorial Group for James Waite & Shauna Nicholas Waite.” Friends are asking for donations to the animal hospital where Shauna Waite worked.

“Any kindness and support you can offer Columbia Pike Animal Hospital during this time would be appreciated. They take donations of blankets, towels, or pet bedding. The staff, who are also in mourning, take snacks, meals, and kindness!”