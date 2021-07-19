Coronavirus News: Surgeon general worries as pandemic worsens | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Arlington, VA News » Community grieves for Arlington…

Community grieves for Arlington couple who died in California plane crash

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

July 19, 2021, 5:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Neighbors, friends and strangers gathered outside an Arlington home Sunday to celebrate the lives of Shauna and James Waite — a couple who died in a plane crash in Napa, California, on Saturday, along with Shauna’s father, Robert Nicholas.

The couple’s one-year old son, who was in the care of his maternal grandmother at the time of the crash, will stay with his grandmother, according to the Facebook group Arlington Neighbors Helping Each Other Through COVID-19.

The Facebook page said Shauna Waite was a veterinarian at Columbia Pike Animal Hospital in Arlington.

Another Facebook post from the DC Road Runners group called for the gathering.

“We’re all heartbroken. No one knows what to do, what to say, how to even begin to process this horrific loss. I can’t think of anything better to do than to get together with a bunch of people who love The Waites as much as we do,” it read.

“Let’s get together, outside their place tomorrow. Come to cry, scream, laugh, bring a drink, have a drink, go for a run, ride a skateboard, I dunno, there’s no logical thing to do, so let’s just be there for each other- strangers, friends, family, neighbors- all lovers of Shauna & James.”

The running group plans run to remember the couple. The seven-mile run starts at 5:30 a.m. in from of the Iwo Jima memorial.

A memorial page has been started on Facebook, “Memorial Group for James Waite & Shauna Nicholas Waite.” Friends are asking for donations to the animal hospital where Shauna Waite worked.

“Any kindness and support you can offer Columbia Pike Animal Hospital during this time would be appreciated. They take donations of blankets, towels, or pet bedding. The staff, who are also in mourning, take snacks, meals, and kindness!”

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS IG warns 10-year plan may not save as much money as agency projects

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

5 more takeaways from VA's EHR strategic review

DoD will soon release climate change strategy that will impact almost every facet of the military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up