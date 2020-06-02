Home » Arlington, VA News » Virginia county pulls officers…

Virginia county pulls officers from DC after Trump photo-op

The Associated Press

June 2, 2020, 6:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A county in Northern Virginia pulled its officers out of the District of Columbia Monday night after they played a supporting role in clearing protesters from a park outside the White House so the president could walk to a church for a photo opportunity.

The Arlington County Board issued a statement Monday night saying its officers were used “for a purpose not worthy of our mutual aid obligations.”

Arlington officers joined a team of federal law enforcers using chemical agents and flash bangs to forcibly remove a large group of peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park.

That cleared a path for President Donald Trump, who had just issued a statement from the Rose Garden vowing to crack down on protesters, to walk from the White House over to St. John’s Church, which had been damaged in earlier protests. Trump then posed with a Bible for a few minutes.

County Board Chair Libby Garvey said on Twitter she’s “appalled” that the mutual aid agreement was abused “for a photo op.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, for her part, said Tuesday that the District of Columbia never put out a call for mutual aid.

“I might suggest their officers shouldn’t have been there in the first place,” Bowser added.

In a phone interview, Garvey said the aid request came from U.S. Park Police, and that the agencies have provided aid to each other routinely over the years. She said Arlington Police were helping in the District Saturday and Sunday without incident.

What was unacceptable Monday, she said, was using officers to facilitate “a press op.”

In Richmond, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he rejected a federal government request to send the Virginia National Guard to the District in part because the troops were not requested by Bowser and because he didn’t believe in the mission.

“I am not going to send our men and women in uniform of a very proud National Guard to Washington for a photo op,” he said at a news conference Tuesday.

United States Park Police Acting Chief Gregory Monahan said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that officers used smoke canisters and pepper balls to quell protesters, but did not use tear gas as was widely reported.

While most reports described protesters as largely peaceful, Monahan said Park Police responded to clear the park only after protesters threw “bricks, frozen water bottles and caustic liquids” at police. He also said “officers found caches of glass bottles, baseball bats and metal poles hidden along the street.”

He said Park Police made no arrests and “will always support peaceful assembly but cannot tolerate violence to citizens or officers or damage to our nation’s resources that we are entrusted to protect.”

In a statement issued Tuesday evening, Arlington County said its officers “did not unholster their batons or fire rubber bullets or tear gas at the protesters” during the Lafayette Park event. “They used their presence to push protesters back. After the initial push back, our officers were replaced and returned to the staging area.”

Lafayette Park is under federal control, and as such provided the Trump administration an opportunity to demonstrate the aggressive moves Trump said should be taken to deal with demonstrations nationwide that have veered from peaceful to violent.

But Bowser expressed criticism at her news conference of the use of force to clear protesters under such circumstances.

“I didn’t see any provocation … especially for the purpose of moving the president across the street.” she said.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham said the city was not informed of the presidential movement until right before it happened. Newsham said his officers were not involved in moving the protesters out of Trump’s way.

Members of northern Virginia’s congressional delegation were also critical of the tactics. Democrat Gerry Connolly wrote a letter to the Secret Service on Tuesday asking for documents to explain their decision-making process. And Democrat Don Beyer, whose district includes Arlington County, called Trump’s response to the protesters “naked authoritarianism.”

“Unleashing state violence against peaceful American demonstrators and journalists to create a photo op is a violation of the President’s oath to defend the Constitution and a betrayal of everything this country stands for,” Beyer said.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

People including Kevin Antlitz, an Anglican priest, left, take a knee during a protest of the visit of President Donald Trump to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Washington.

AP/Jacquelyn Martin
Sister Quincy Howard, center, a Dominican nun, protests the arrival of President Donald Trump to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Washington.

AP/Jacquelyn Martin
Signs that read “Black Lives Matter” and “Stop Killing Black People” hang on an overpass on North Capitol Street in Washington, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, following days of continuing protests over the death of George Floyd.

AP/Andrew Harnik
People hold signs as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump’s motorcade passes on their way to visit the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, to lay a ceremonial wreath and observe a moment of remembrance under the Statue of Saint John Paul II on June 2, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

AFP via Getty Images/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
A man walks past a boarded up shop after the unrest from the past few nights in downtown D.C. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

AFP via Getty Images/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
Troops load up into personnel carriers to take them toward the city from the Joint Force Headquarters of the D.C. National Guard on June 2, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Getty Images/Drew Angerer
Protesters hold signs as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump’s motorcade passes on their way to visit the Saint John Paul II National Shrine to lay a ceremonial wreath and observe a moment of remembrance under the Statue of Saint John Paul II on June 2, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

AFP via Getty Images/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
D.C. National Guard vehicles are staged in front of the Ronald Reagan Building as the city braces for more demonstrations and protests against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 2, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Getty Images/Win McNamee
A man holds a sign as he dresses as Abraham Lincoln during a protest near the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in response to the death of George Floyd while under police custody June 2, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Getty Images/Alex Wong
Demonstrators stage a protest near the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, where President Donald Trump planned a visit, in response to the death of George Floyd while under police custody June 2, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Getty Images/Alex Wong
Demonstrators stage a protest near the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, where President Donald Trump planned a visit, in response to the death of George Floyd while under police custody June 2, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Getty Images/Alex Wong
Demonstrators stage a protest near the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, where President Donald Trump planned a visit, in response to the death of George Floyd while under police custody June 2, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Getty Images/Alex Wong
Demonstrators stage a protest near the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in response to the death of George Floyd while under police custody as the motorcade of President Donald Trump leaves after his visit June 2, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Getty Images/Alex Wong
A sign is seen as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump’s motorcade passes on their way to visit the Saint John Paul II National Shrine to lay a ceremonial wreath and observe a moment of remembrance under the Statue of Saint John Paul II on June 2, 2020 in Washington,D.C.

AFP via Getty Images/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
A Wells Fargo Bank near the White House is boarded up, after the unrest from the past few nights, in downtown D.C. on June 2, 2020.

AFP via Getty Images/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
A member of a D.C. government cleaning crew cleans a street near the White House in the morning hours on June 2, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Getty Images/Alex Wong
Secret Service agents arrest a man along Constitution Avenue near the White House in the morning as protests continue over the death of George Floyd in Washington, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.

AP/Andrew Harnik
Ericka Ward-Audena, of Washington, puts her hand on her daughter Elle Ward-Audena, 7, as they take a knee in front of a police line during a protest of President Donald Trump’s visit to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Washington. “I wanted my daughter to see the protests, it’s really important. I’ve gotten a million questions from her because of it,” says Ward-Audena, “I think the most egregious statement was ‘when they start looting, we start shooting.’ That crossed a line for me.” Protests continue over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.

AP/Jacquelyn Martin
Workers carry large wood boards past the historical St. John’s Episcopal Church across Lafayette Park from the White House in the morning hours in Washington, Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

AP/Andrew Harnik
Security forces block the road as protesters gather near Lafayette Park ahead of President Donald Trump’s trip to St. John’s Church in Washington, on June 2, 2020.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images/Anadolu Agency
Security forces block the road as protesters gather near Lafayette Park ahead of President Donald Trump’s trip to St. John’s Church in Washington, June 2, 2020.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images/Anadolu Agency
(1/21)

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up