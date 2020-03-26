Home » Arlington, VA News » Landmark northern Virginia hotel…

Landmark northern Virginia hotel set for redevelopment

The Associated Press

March 26, 2020, 2:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A landmark hotel just outside the nation’s capital has received the go-ahead for a partial demolition and major redevelopment.

The Key Bridge Marriott in Rosslyn has sat just across the Potomac River from D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood since 1959.

It is the oldest Marriott still in service, built just two years after the company — which began in the 1920s as a curbside stand serving root beer and tamales — shifted emphasis from restaurants to hotels.

On Tuesday the Arlington County Board announced it approved a redevelopment plan that calls for partially demolishing the hotel and renovating its 445 rooms.

More than 450 residential units will also be built, and the plan calls for constructing an esplanade with views of the river that will be open to the public.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Arlington, VA News Business & Finance Local News Virginia News
arlington key bridge marriott

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up