Building above Rosslyn Metro to get major facelift, new food hall

The 40-year-old interior mall above the Rosslyn Metro station is finally getting a facelift, complete with a new food hall from an Austin, Texas, operator.

The 40-year-old interior mall above the Rosslyn Metro station is finally getting a facelift, complete with a new food hall from an Austin, Texas, operator.

The news, which comes from Rosslyn Metro Center owner American Real Estate Partners, confirms what we were hearing earlier this year. The yet to be named hall comes from Oz Rey, which operates the Finn Hall food hall in Houston, and has three other food halls under construction or in planning in Georgia and New Jersey.

The food hall is part of a larger, $35 million renovation AREP is pursuing for the building, which it is renaming Rosslyn City Center. The project will open up the dated, three-level, interior mall and relocate its interior escalators to create better flow. Interior walls will come down to allow more natural light into the space, and the food hall will also have an entrance off Wilson Boulevard.

The project will also include renovations to the office building lobby, the addition of conference facilities for office…