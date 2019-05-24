Want a house near Amazon’s HQ2? Good luck.

If you want to buy a home near tech titan Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) nascent second headquarters, your best bet is to get in a time machine and go back more than six months. Since…

If you want to buy a home near tech titan Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) nascent second headquarters, your best bet is to get in a time machine and go back more than six months.

Since Amazon announced in November its choice of Crystal City and Pentagon City, the median home sale price in that area has increased 17.7%, leaping to $655,000, and the typical home was placed under contract in just six days, down from 10 days last year, according to fresh data from real estate brokerage Redfin. Supply also continues to plummet, down 41.8% over the last year, the biggest drop since 2013, Redfin said.

We had previously covered the shocking lack of supply in the neighborhoods around Crystal City, and the new data shows the trend continues.

“The Arlington market is smoking hot,” Redfin agent Mara Gemond said in a post on Redfin’s website. “I can’t remember the last time I had a client make an offer that didn’t face competition. Over the last few months, most of my homebuyer clients…