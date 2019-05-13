Arlington readies deal for new Potomac River boathouse near Rosslyn

Arlington has worked to find space for the facility on the banks of the Potomac River since the 1990s, only to be repeatedly stymied by the complex web of state and federal agencies overseeing various pieces of the project.

At long last, Arlington officials are ready to strike a deal with federal authorities to build a new boathouse near Rosslyn.

The county has worked to find space for the facility on the banks of the Potomac River since the 1990s, only to be repeatedly stymied by the complex web of state and federal agencies overseeing various pieces of the project.

But the County Board is now set to sign off a plan to build the boathouse on a patch of land just across from Theodore Roosevelt Island, thanks to a new agreement with various federal agencies planning the project. It’s designed to primarily serve high school rowing clubs, which have been frustrated for years that they need to travel to Alexandria or Georgetown to access the river.

Early plans call for a 14,000-square-foot boat storage facility and a 300-foot-long floating dock to serve non-motorized vehicles, according to National Park Service documents.

The park service has been leading the boathouse effort, considering the agency controls…