The Arlington County Board is set to vote later this month to grant up to $11.5 million in financial incentives to the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Pentagon City landlord to keep the agency from relocating to neighboring Alexandria, just shy of half of what it has promised Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) for its second headquarters.

The grant would seem to undermine a new spirit of camaraderie between Arlington and Alexandria after the two teamed up to bring HQ2 to Northern Virginia. At the same time, a county economic development official noted, the General Services Administration kicked off its search for alternatives to 600-700 Army Navy Drive more than a year before Amazon’s search.

The county decided offer its support to Clarion Partners to keep the DEA from vacating a large block of office space amid already high county office vacancy rates. The GSA signed a 15-year lease renewal with Clarion in September.

