Arlington initiative seeks to improve nightlife safety

By The Associated Press April 18, 2019 4:32 am 04/18/2019 04:32am
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A new initiative in Arlington, Virginia, is aimed at improving nightlife safety by providing effective standards for establishments that serve alcohol.

The Arlington Restaurant Initiative is a voluntary accreditation program that also streamlines processes within county government and helps develop working relationships vital to public safety.

Patrons, restaurant staff and members of the public are invited to attend a panel discussion about nightlife safety on May 1 at the John T. Hazel, MD Conference Center at Virginia Hospital Center.

The free event will feature panelists from police, fire and other Arlington County departments. They will speak about how they collaborated to build trusting relationships with restaurant staff and improved safety.

