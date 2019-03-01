202
Reagan National Airport could get hotel, other development with Amazon on the way

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 1, 2019 2:59 pm 03/01/2019 02:59pm
A hotel might be in the works for Reagan National Airport, according to Jack Potter, CEO of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

Potter slipped in the news while being questioned by D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson during a oversight hearing Monday.

Exactly where on airport property is unclear, but some type of development could meet folks walking from the $36 million pedestrian bridge promised to Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) as part of its incentive deal with Virginia, Potter said.

“We are also looking on what to do on our end, whether to put a hotel there or some other type of development,” Potter said. “But that’s a little further along — a few years out.”

A spokeswoman for MWAA said they are still in the ideas phase and nothing is concrete. National is currently undergoing a major capital upgrade, with new security checkpoints and a planned 14-gate concourse to replace Gate 35X.

