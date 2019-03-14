Arlington reviewing records practices ahead of Amazon vote

It could soon take longer to get access to Arlington County building permits or site plans, possibly days. And you’ll probably need to file a written request through the state’s open records law. Arlington officials…

Arlington officials are considering ending same-day viewing at the Department of Community Planning, Housing & Development after a Washington Business Journal reporter asked to view a permit for a building Amazon.com Inc. is expected to lease, said Ben Aiken, director of constituent services in the county manager’s office.

All requests for any document not published on the county’s website would have to be made in writing to the county manager’s office, Aiken said. The county has allowed the public to walk in and view documents for years.

The building permit that triggered what Aiken called an “informal” review of county practice was for 1800 S. Bell St., which is owned by JBG Smith Properties Inc. (NYSE: JBGS) and well known as one of the three buildings that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) expects…