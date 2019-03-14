202
Home » Arlington, VA News » Arlington reviewing records practices…

Arlington reviewing records practices ahead of Amazon vote

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 14, 2019 5:25 pm 03/14/2019 05:25pm
Share

It could soon take longer to get access to Arlington County building permits or site plans, possibly days. And you’ll probably need to file a written request through the state’s open records law.

Arlington officials are considering ending same-day viewing at the Department of Community Planning, Housing & Development after a Washington Business Journal reporter asked to view a permit for a building Amazon.com Inc. is expected to lease, said Ben Aiken, director of constituent services in the county manager’s office.

All requests for any document not published on the county’s website would have to be made in writing to the county manager’s office, Aiken said. The county has allowed the public to walk in and view documents for years.

The building permit that triggered what Aiken called an “informal” review of county practice was for 1800 S. Bell St., which is owned by JBG Smith Properties Inc. (NYSE: JBGS) and well known as one of the three buildings that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) expects…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
Arlington, VA News business Business & Finance Virginia Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

15 epic outdoor adventures to enjoy across America

From jagged mountains and tropical islands to sandy beaches and massive lakes, the U.S. is home to some spectacular natural wonders.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!