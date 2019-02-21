Synetic Theater to stay in Crystal City for now

The theater company and JBG Smith Properties, its landlord at 1800 S. Bell St., have extended Synetic’s lease through 2022.

Synetic Theater can coexist with its new neighbor, Amazon, for at least three more years.

The theater company and JBG Smith Properties, its landlord at 1800 S. Bell St., have extended Synetic’s lease through 2022, according to a JBG Smith announcement. Synetic’s former lease was set to expire in August, and it wasn’t clear the theater group would be able to stay, given that 1800 S. Bell is one of the first buildings expected to be retrofitted for Amazon’s new second headquarters in the neighborhood.

In December, theater Managing Director Linda Holder said it had been given notice that it would not be able to stay past August.

But it’s possible Synetic’s tenure in Crystal City could be extended even further than 2022. According to the JBG statement, the company “has been actively working alongside Amazon to secure a long-term home for the respected cultural organization in National Landing.” (National Landing is the new name JBG is using to market the neighborhoods…