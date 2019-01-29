Mothersauce Partners’ new concept to fuel Amazon employees with coffee and cocktails

The Freshman will be serving up coffee, cocktails and more thanks to a new lease deal between JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBS) and restaurant operator Mothersauce Partners.

Hungry Amazon.com Inc. employees in Crystal City will have an all-day dining spot to frequent next year.

The Freshman will be serving up coffee, cocktails and more thanks to a new lease deal between JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBS) and restaurant operator Mothersauce Partners.

The 3,400-square-foot space will seat up to 120 people with an additional 50-person outdoor patio. The Freshman expects to open in 2020 at 2011 Crystal Drive, a block away from part of Amazon’s HQ2.

The company behind The Freshman is Mothersauce Partners, a restaurant advisory and investment firm. “When Amazon announced that they were coming to town, I knew that the opportunity to be a part of this story was just too good to pass up, especially considering this is my backyard,” said Mothersauce founder Nick Freshman in a release.

It is, no doubt, Freshman’s backyard. Mothersauce Partners is already operating popular establishments in the D.C. area, including The Eleanor, Spider Kelly’s and Takoma Beverage…