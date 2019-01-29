202
Home » Arlington, VA News » Mothersauce Partners' new concept…

Mothersauce Partners’ new concept to fuel Amazon employees with coffee and cocktails

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 29, 2019 3:13 pm 01/29/2019 03:13pm
Share

Hungry Amazon.com Inc. employees in Crystal City will have an all-day dining spot to frequent next year.

The Freshman will be serving up coffee, cocktails and more thanks to a new lease deal between JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBS) and restaurant operator Mothersauce Partners.

The 3,400-square-foot space will seat up to 120 people with an additional 50-person outdoor patio. The Freshman expects to open in 2020 at 2011 Crystal Drive, a block away from part of Amazon’s HQ2.

The company behind The Freshman is Mothersauce Partners, a restaurant advisory and investment firm. “When Amazon announced that they were coming to town, I knew that the opportunity to be a part of this story was just too good to pass up, especially considering this is my backyard,” said Mothersauce founder Nick Freshman in a release.

It is, no doubt, Freshman’s backyard. Mothersauce Partners is already operating popular establishments in the D.C. area, including The Eleanor, Spider Kelly’s and Takoma Beverage…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
Arlington, VA News business Business & Finance Food & Restaurant News Living News Local News The Freshman Virginia Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

10 cheap plant-based meals

A closer look -- and some creativity in the kitchen (no chef-level cooking experience required) -- reveals that there are many tasty, economical options for plant-based eating.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500