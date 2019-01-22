Baltimore’s The Local Oyster coming to Ballston

The Baltimore-based seafood bar, The Local Oyster, plans to open a second location inside Quarter Market, part of the Ballston Quarter redevelopment of Ballston Common Mall, at the end of February

The Local Oyster will be shucking down south starting next month.

The Baltimore-based seafood bar plans to open a second location inside Quarter Market, part of the Ballston Quarter redevelopment of Ballston Common Mall, at the end of February. The eatery joins two other Baltimore restaurants slated to open there around the same time, Pinch Dumplings and Mi & Yu Noodle Bar.

Owner Nick Schauman said he’s aiming for the new stall to open on the same day as the market, which has a grand opening scheduled for Feb. 27. The 1,500-square-foot space will be larger than The Local Oyster’s stall at Mount Vernon Marketplace, where Schauman first established a permanent presence for his oyster bar in 2015 after a few years of hosting pop-ups around the city.

At Ballston Quarter, diners will find a similar concept, with an expanded array of menu options. The eatery will have a full kitchen, with room for a fryer — opening the door to dishes like fried oyster sandwiches. Crab cakes and crab dip…