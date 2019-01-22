202
Home » Arlington, VA News » Baltimore's The Local Oyster…

Baltimore’s The Local Oyster coming to Ballston

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 22, 2019 3:08 pm 01/22/2019 03:08pm
Share

The Local Oyster will be shucking down south starting next month.

The Baltimore-based seafood bar plans to open a second location inside Quarter Market, part of the Ballston Quarter redevelopment of Ballston Common Mall, at the end of February. The eatery joins two other Baltimore restaurants slated to open there around the same time, Pinch Dumplings and Mi & Yu Noodle Bar.

Owner Nick Schauman said he’s aiming for the new stall to open on the same day as the market, which has a grand opening scheduled for Feb. 27. The 1,500-square-foot space will be larger than The Local Oyster’s stall at Mount Vernon Marketplace, where Schauman first established a permanent presence for his oyster bar in 2015 after a few years of hosting pop-ups around the city.

At Ballston Quarter, diners will find a similar concept, with an expanded array of menu options. The eatery will have a full kitchen, with room for a fryer — opening the door to dishes like fried oyster sandwiches. Crab cakes and crab dip…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
Arlington, VA News ballston business Business & Finance Food & Restaurant News Living News Local News local oyster restaurants Virginia Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

‘Black Panther’ wins top prize at SAG Awards

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards declared "Wakanda forever." See photos from the night.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500