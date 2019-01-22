202
Ballston to get poké, soup restaurants

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 22, 2019 3:00 pm 01/22/2019 03:00pm
Ballston is getting in on the Hawaiian poké bowl craze, with Poke it Up slated take 1,737 square feet in the Arlington Square building at 4401 N. Fairfax Drive this summer. 

The restaurant, which will feature the raw fish preparation typical of the Hawaiian dish, is the second Poke it Up in Arlington. The first opened in Pentagon City in early 2018.  

Poke it Up will be joined by fast-casual soup and sandwich shop Zoup! in the building. The last retail space available there was leased by University of Phoenix, which signed for 3,354 square feet at 4401 Fairfax. Sean Harcourt and Bradley Buslik of H&R Retail represented the landlord, Brookfield Property Partners, in the deal. Andrea Patrizio of Paraclete Realty represented Zoup!, Greg Cho of HUSB Commercial Real Estate Services represented Poké it Up and Josh Kurstin, formerly of JLL, represented University of Phoenix.

The office space above was mostly vacated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2014. Brookfield purchased the…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
Arlington, VA News business Business & Finance Local News restaurants Virginia Washington Business Journal
