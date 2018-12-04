202.5
Home » Arlington, VA News » Virginia HS could be…

Virginia HS could be renamed for interracial couple over Lee

By The Associated Press December 4, 2018 5:54 am 12/04/2018 05:54am
25 Shares
Mildred Loving and her husband Richard Loving's case against led to a landmark Supreme Court ruling that outlawed bans on interracial marriage. More than 50 years after their case, their legacy and struggle still resonates with interracial couples. File. (AP Photo)

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A Northern Virginia high school that is removing Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s name could be renamed for an interracial couple.

A 21-member committee appointed by the Arlington County school board is recommending that Washington-Lee High School be renamed as Washington-Loving.

The proposed new name would honor Mildred and Richard Loving, a Virginia couple whose legal challenge led the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down the state’s law banning interracial marriage.

A second option proposed by the committee would be to rename the school Washington-Liberty.

The school board decided earlier this year to remove Lee’s name. The board will discuss the proposed new names at a meeting Dec. 20.

Last year, neighboring Fairfax County renamed a high school that had been named for Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
arlington county school board Arlington, VA News Education News Living News Local News Mildred Loving Richard Loving Virginia washington-lee high school
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Holiday cleaning hacks: Tips to get your home ready for celebrations

Follow these handy tips to reduce stress and cleaning time before you throw your holiday parties.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500