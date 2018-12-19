202.5
Judge tosses lawsuit seeking to preserve Lee name on school

By The Associated Press December 19, 2018 10:30 pm 12/19/2018 10:30pm
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A judge has tossed out a lawsuit that sought to block a northern Virginia school board from taking Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s name off one of its high schools. 

The Arlington School Board voted earlier this year to change the name of Washington-Lee High School. The board is scheduled to meet Thursday and consider two recommended alternatives. The top recommendation is Washington-Loving, which would honor Mildred and Richard Loving, a Virginia couple whose legal challenge led the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down the state’s law banning interracial marriage.

Several students opposed to the name change filed the lawsuit, claiming the board failed to follow proper procedures.

WJLA-TV reports a judge dismissed the lawsuit after a hearing Wednesday but left open the option to file an amended suit.

Information from: WJLA-TV, http://www.wjla.com

