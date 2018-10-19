202
Police: Virginia man dies after trying to stop sex assault

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 3:41 pm 10/19/2018 03:41pm
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a man is dead after he tried to stop a sexual assault.

Arlington County Police said in a statement Friday that officers were dispatched to George Mason Drive in response to multiple 911 calls Thursday night.

Police say 27-year-old Michael Nash physically and sexually assaulted a female victim he was walking with. When 54-year-old Patricio Salazar of Arlington tried to intervene, police say Nash assaulted him, leaving him unconscious. Salazar was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Nash fled and tried to steal cellphones from others, successfully stealing one. Police say Nash was arrested and charged with abduction with intent to defile and other offenses. Police say additional charges are forthcoming.

arlington county police Arlington, VA News Local News Michael Nash Patricio Salazar Virginia

