‘Top Chef’ alum opening restaurant in Clarendon

Former “Top Chef” contestant Katsuji Tanabe, best known for his kosher taco spot MexiKosher in New York, will open his first restaurant in the D.C. area in Clarendon in September.

Le Kon, whose name comes from the Japanese word for corn, is taking over the space previously occupied by Park Lane Tavern at 3227 Washington Blvd. Park Lane, a European-inspired pub concept, closed in 2016 after just eight months in business.

The new restaurant will include approximately 200 seats, including some on an outdoor patio along Washington Boulevard. The space got a makeover since it was Park Lane Tavern, with bright-colored decor and street-art-themed murals, according to Patrick Tanyag, who will serve as the restaurant’s chef de cuisine. He declined to provide the buildout cost for the restaurant.

“The vibe of the place is modern chic,” Tanyag said. “We want it to be fun and accessible. It doesn’t have the stuffy corporate feel to it.”

Le Kon will serve a fusion of Mexican…