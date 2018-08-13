New Protected Bike Lane Opens in Ballston on N. Quincy Street

Workers recently put the finishing touches on a new protected bike lane through Ballston. The new lane runs along N. Quincy Street, stretching from N. Glebe Road to 9th Street N. The lane was installed…

Workers recently put the finishing touches on a new protected bike lane through Ballston.

The new lane runs along N. Quincy Street, stretching from N. Glebe Road to 9th Street N. The lane was installed as the county’s embarked on some summer paving work, and workers took the opportunity to add protected lanes in several spots around the county.

Protected bike lanes contribute to making our streets calmer, easier to understand, and more useable for people from ages eight to 80,” Erin Potter of Bike Arlington explained in a March blog post. “Well-designed protected bike lanes establish more order and predictability on the streets. Cyclists tend to behave themselves and do a better job of following the rules when they are using properly designed and separated facilities. Drivers also appreciate a sense of order and clarity that the separation provides.”

We would like to draw your attention to Arlington's newest protected bike lane! Check it out yourself: Quincy Street between 9th St. N and Glebe Rd in Ballston. Thanks @ArlingtonVA and @ArlingtonDES *Please note: This video was taken while construction was still in progress. pic.twitter.com/EIGrv5KMnm — BikeArlington (@BikeArlington) August 10, 2018

However, the change has taken some getting used to for some Ballston drivers.

⁦@ARLnowDOTcom⁩ ⁦@ArlingtonVaPD⁩ ⁦@arlnow⁩ Love the new bike lanes. Too bad bikes can’t use them with cars parked in them. pic.twitter.com/BmqNH4RVrb — Jim Collier (@Jimcollierjr) August 10, 2018

The paving work has also involved some parking changes along 5th Road N. between N. Quincy Street and N. Pollard Street, adjacent to Mosaic Park, changing the parking there to back-in spots on an angle.

Photo via @Blacknell

© 2018 ARLnow.com