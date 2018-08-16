202
Home » Arlington, VA News » Equipment failure probed after…

Equipment failure probed after DC airport outage

By The Associated Press August 16, 2018 3:09 pm 08/16/2018 03:09pm
Share
This image provided by Brigid Evans shows travelers standing in the dark during a a power outage at Reagan National Airport, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2018 in Arlington, Va. Dominion Energy Virginia spokesman Chuck Penn said Thursday that the cause of Wednesday night's nearly 90-minute outage is still under investigation, but preliminary assessments point toward an equipment failure. (Brigid Evans via AP)

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Officials are investigating the failure of two electrical feeds and underground equipment after a power outage at Reagan National Airport outside Washington.

Dominion Energy Virginia spokesman Chuck Penn said Thursday that an underground equipment failure caused Wednesday night’s nearly 90-minute outage, but Dominion is still investigating why the equipment and two feeds failed. He says there’s no evidence of foul play.

Travelers tweeted eerie photos of dimly lit halls, people trying to find luggage at frozen carousels using cellphone flashlights and a worker handing out bags.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesman Andrew Trull says backup generators powered critical functions and emergency lighting. Planes were able to take off and land, but he says passengers used air stairs and some workers hand-delivered baggage. Things returned to normal Thursday morning.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Arlington, VA News Living News Local News National News power outage Reagan National Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500