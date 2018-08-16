202
Boeing acquisition to expand Arlington-based space and defense business

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 16, 2018 2:03 pm 08/16/2018 02:03pm
Key story highlights:

Boeing is acquiring a small-satellite company to beef up its Arlington-based defense and space business. 
It’s the latest deal by Boeing to snap up a small company working on innovative technology with the potential to shape the future of its military and commercial portfolio.
Aerospace and defense giants are making investments in cutting-edge tech to stay ahead of the innovation curve and accelerate the development of both new capabilities and the business models to support them. 

The Boeing Co., the world’s largest aerospace company, is acquiring a small-satellite company to beef up its Arlington-based defense and space business. 

Millennium Space Systems is based in El Segundo, California, and is working to bring low-cost access to space to its customers. Small satellites can be sent into orbit relatively quickly — 12 to 48 months — and cheaply, at a cost of millions of dollars as opposed to hundreds of millions or even billions.

The company was…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

