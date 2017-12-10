201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Arlington, VA News » Convoy of wreaths headed…

Convoy of wreaths headed for Arlington National Cemetery

By The Associated Press December 10, 2017 2:15 pm 12/10/2017 02:15pm
Share

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (AP) — A convoy loaded with Christmas wreaths has left Down East Maine for a weeklong journey to Arlington National Cemetery, where the wreaths will adorn tombstones this holiday season.

The Wreaths Across America caravan departed Sunday from Columbia Falls, where the wreaths were made. It’ll travel through Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Washington D.C., before arriving in a week in Arlington, Virginia.

The grand marshals are Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient Roger Donlon and his wife, Norma Donlon.

The tradition began when Maine wreath maker Morrill Worcester donated 5,000 wreaths to Arlington Cemetery. This year, there will be more than 200,000 of them placed at Arlington alone. A total of 1.2 million wreaths will be placed on markers across the country in 1,238 locations.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Arlington, VA News Holiday News Latest News Living News Local News National News Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Fire up the oven for these 25 holiday cookie recipes

Dust off the mixer: It's holiday baking time. Here are 25 recipes to make, gift, eat and repeat.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest