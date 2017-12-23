201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Arlington, VA News » Community meeting scheduled to…

Community meeting scheduled to discuss helicopter noise in Arlington

By The Associated Press December 23, 2017 3:26 pm 12/23/2017 03:26pm
Share
iStock/Thinkstock

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Northern Virginia residents upset about excessive noise from military helicopters will be able to address the issue at a community forum.

Congressman Don Beyer, a Democrat who represents Arlington County and the inner suburbs of Northern Virginia, is hosting the forum Jan. 16 at Abingdon Elementary School in Arlington.

County residents have complained for years about helicopter noise. Beyer inserted a provision into legislation last year directing the Pentagon to study flight routes and possible ways to minimize the noise.

The January meeting is part of that study.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
arlington Arlington, VA News helicopter Latest News Local News military Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Top 25 Christmas movies

Cheesy. Cliché. Sentimental. Sure, they're all that. And, here are the top 25 movies to get you in the holiday spirit.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest