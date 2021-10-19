Police: Teen arrested after BB gun found at high school

Police in Maryland say a 14-year-old boy was arrested after a BB gun was found at a high school.

News outlets report that Anne Arundel County police said an investigation began Monday after a student reported seeing another student with what was thought to be a gun at Old Mill High School.

Police searched for the student reported to have the weapon and the school and its two middle schools were locked down when the student failed to appear in class.

Police say the teen was later found in a common area and the BB gun was found hidden a short distance away. The teen was charged on a juvenile citation.

