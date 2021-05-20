Police: Pregnant woman killed when gun goes off in vehicle

Anne Arundel County police say a pregnant woman was fatally shot when a gun went off in the back seat of the vehicle she was traveling in.

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — Anne Arundel County police say a pregnant woman was fatally shot when a gun went off in the back seat of the vehicle she was traveling in.

Officers called to Laurel Fort Meade Road in Laurel on Wednesday night for a report of a shooting found a woman lying near a vehicle that had crashed in the median.

Police say the woman, Latisha Adams of Laurel, was pronounced dead at a hospital and her child did not survive.

Police say Ronald Smith told police it was an accident and that he and the driver, Adams’ boyfriend, were trying to get help when they crashed.

Smith is charged with manslaughter, assault and several weapons charges. He’s held without bail.

