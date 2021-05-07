Boat capsizes after Chesapeake Bay collision, 4 rescued

Authorities say four boaters were rescued and one of them was flown to a Baltimore hospital after a collision caused their boat to capsize south of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

Natural Resources Police say a person who spotted flares Thursday night found the capsized 30-foot boat and three people in the water nearby.

By the time fire department boats arrived, police say the trio had been pulled from the water onto another boat, but a fourth person was missing.

A diver rescued the man from the cabin and police say he was flown to a hospital and later released.

