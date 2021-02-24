CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Disciplinary hearing postponed for Maryland police officer

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 8:48 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A disciplinary hearing has been rescheduled for a Maryland police officer in Maryland who faces allegations that he put his knee on the neck of a Black man during a traffic stop.

The Capital Gazette reports that Wednesday’s hearing in Anne Arundel County has been postponed because a witness is no longer available to testify.

The hearing is yet to get a new date. Police department officials have declined to identify the officer. An internal investigation recommended the detective be fired.

But he requested a proceeding to review that recommendation. It will be reviewed by a panel of three police officers of varying ranks.

