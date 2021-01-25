City council seeks input on bill condemning Trump for riot

A city council in Maryland is seeking public input on a resolution that condemns former President Donald Trump for the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol.

The Annapolis City Council is encouraging the public to weigh in by submitting written or video testimony on the city’s website before their meeting on Monday.

The Capital Gazette reports some council members wanted to hear from the public before passing the measure.

One council member had questioned whether they should pass a resolution about a national matter, but others are pushing for it.

The resolution’s sponsor says he plans to get the resolution passed at Monday’s meeting.

