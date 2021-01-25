CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » City council seeks input…

City council seeks input on bill condemning Trump for riot

The Associated Press

January 25, 2021, 8:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A city council in Maryland is seeking public input on a resolution that condemns former President Donald Trump for the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol.

The Annapolis City Council is encouraging the public to weigh in by submitting written or video testimony on the city’s website before their meeting on Monday.

The Capital Gazette reports some council members wanted to hear from the public before passing the measure.

One council member had questioned whether they should pass a resolution about a national matter, but others are pushing for it.

The resolution’s sponsor says he plans to get the resolution passed at Monday’s meeting.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Former head of DHS digital service to be new CIO

Austin creates safe haven for transgender troops as DoD solidifies policy

Pentagon will review the efficiency and need for advisory boards, fires nearly all members

Senate confirms Mayorkas as Biden's homeland security chief

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up