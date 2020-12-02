CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Police: Beaten bowling manager asked patrons to wear masks

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 5:05 AM

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — The manager of a Maryland bowling alley was assaulted after he asked some patrons to wear face masks, police said.

Anne Arundel police said the manager of Bowl America in Glen Burnie asked several patrons to leave on Saturday because they refused to wear face masks, which the bowling alley requires, The Capital Gazette reported.

According to police, one of the men pushed the manager when he was asked to leave. When the manager escorted the patrons outside, one of the men punched the manager and knocked him down. Police said the other men in the group then hit and kicked the manager while he was down.

Another bowling alley employee came to help the manager and was also assaulted by the group, police said.

The manager was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Police said anyone with information on the case, should contact authorities.

