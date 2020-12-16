HOLIDAY NEWS: Christmas forecast | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | Local holiday happenings
Anne Arundel Co. restaurant owners seek to stop indoor dining ban

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 10:05 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Four restaurant owners in Maryland are asking a judge to block a county’s ban on dining at restaurants before it goes into effect Wednesday.

The ban in Anne Arundel County would halt indoor and outdoor dining for a month to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The restaurant owners said in their Tuesday request that County Executive Steuart Pittman doesn’t have authority to close restaurants.

But a county official told The Capital Gazette the county has the authority and is ready to defend the challenge.

Pittman had said hospitals could be overwhelmed if the new restrictions weren’t imposed. It was not immediately clear if a hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

