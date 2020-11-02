ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Group commemorates Maryland Emancipation Day at church

The Associated Press

November 2, 2020, 7:23 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A group recently gathered at the first Black church founded by a freed slave in a Maryland county to memorialize the state’s Emancipation Day.

Nearly 20 people attended Sunday’s event at Annapolis’ Asbury United Methodist Church.

The Capital Gazette reports attendees then participated in a wreath-laying ceremony for Smith Price, the freed slave who founded the church in Anne Arundel County.

The Anne Arundel County executive and the mayor of Annapolis had issued proclamations Friday declaring Nov. 1 as Maryland Emancipation Day in their jurisdictions.

The proclamation says slaves that were held in Maryland were freed by a new state constitution on Nov. 1, 1864.

