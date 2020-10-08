Naval Academy extends winter holiday, drops spring break

Officials at the U.S. Naval Academy say while spring break is being dropped for the spring semester, there will be an extended winter holiday as part of its plan to keep staff and midshipmen safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Capital Gazette reports a news release from the academy says spring semester classes will begin Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, after taking Monday off for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Fall semester classes will end on Dec. 3, with the last final exam on Dec. 11.

The academy has not yet announced when students will be sent home for winter break.

