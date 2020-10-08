CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. council criticizes exec over virus aid | Northam details experience with virus | Latest test results in DC region
Midshipmen to be able to attend home game against Temple

The Associated Press

October 8, 2020, 8:07 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The U.S. Naval Academy’s Brigade of Midshipmen will be able to attend this weekend’s home football game against Temple, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Vice Adm. Sean Buck announced Thursday.

The governor and the superintendent say state and local officials have approved a plan for a safe, socially-distanced viewing of the game in Annapolis.

Attendance will be limited to the academy’s students and a small support staff.

Midshipmen will sit by company with small roommate pods allowed to sit together. They will wear masks the entire game.

There also will be symptom and temperature screening of all midshipmen, support staff and stadium personnel.

There are roughly 4,400 midshipmen at the academy.

