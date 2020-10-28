Maryland teen driver hits police cruisers during chase

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police in Maryland say a motorist trying to elude police struck several patrol cars as he tried…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police in Maryland say a motorist trying to elude police struck several patrol cars as he tried to elude capture.

The Capital Gazette reports Anne Arundel County police took an 18-year-old into custody after they said his vehicle struck a tree and he fled on foot, leading to a foot chase that ended in a backyard.

Online court records show Tyjuan Keon Tates of Baltimore is charged with multiple counts of felony and misdemeanor assault, possession with intent to distribute drugs and more than half a dozen firearms offenses.

Authorities say he ditched a handgun during the foot chase.

