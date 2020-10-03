Maryland police say child, 5, dead, suspect in custody

Police in Maryland said a suspect was in custody Saturday in connection with the death of a 5-year-old child.

Officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a home in Pasadena on Saturday morning and discovered the deceased child who had suffered “apparent trauma,” according to a news release.

Police said a suspect fled the scene and was taken into custody in a “nearby state.”

Police said there was no public safety threat and an “extremely active” investigation was underway. Neither the victim nor suspect was identified, and no further details were immediately released.

