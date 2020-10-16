Amber Alert issued for Anne Arundel Co. 7-year-old

The Anne Arundel County, Maryland, police department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old boy.

Police describe Prophet Marquis Matthew Johnson as a 4-foot, 50 pound Black boy with black hair and brown eyes.

Johnson is only wearing gray underwear and is without his medication, police said. He was last seen at 11 p.m. Thursday in Glen Bernie.

Police said Tiffany Sharquita Johnson, 30, is the suspect.

The boy may be traveling in a four-door Chrysler 300 that’s dark in color and has large rims. The car has a Maryland plate.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-6135 or 911.

Below is an image of Johnson.