Annapolis to pay $900K to settle public housing lawsuit

The Associated Press

September 10, 2020, 9:12 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The City Council in Annapolis, Maryland, has approved a $900,000 settlement in a federal race discrimination case that involved public housing.

The Capital Gazette reported Wednesday that the city will pay 15 families.

The amount includes the plaintiff’s attorneys fees and costs.

The plaintiffs claimed that the local housing authority failed to provide safe and adequate housing for its majority-Black residents.

The plaintiffs claimed that they endured hazardous living conditions that amounted to racial discrimination and a violation of their civil rights.

The city is not admitting to any wrongdoing. And it will pay the settlement with money from its self-insurance fund.

