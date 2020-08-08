CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC helping parents prep for virtual learning | Free testing in Prince William Co. | Fall school plans | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Naval Academy to bring…

Naval Academy to bring back midshipmen, hold mix of in-person and online learning

The Associated Press

August 8, 2020, 10:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The U.S. Naval Academy is bringing students back to Annapolis, Maryland, for the fall semester with a mix on in-person and online learning.

The academy announced Friday that about 90% of the 4,600 midshipmen will reside in Bancroft Hall. Several alternatives are being explored for the remaining 500 students. The academy says the goal is for all students to live in the Annapolis area.

The return of the brigade began in mid-July. It will continue to be staggered through early-September. When they arrive, they will be tested for COVID-19. Then, they will be placed on a 14-day restriction of movement, followed by a second test for the coronavirus.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up