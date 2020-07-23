Officer accused of kneeling on Black man’s neck suspended

Officials in Maryland say a white police officer accused of kneeling on a Black man’s neck during a traffic stop has been suspended from the department.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Officials in Maryland say a white police officer accused of kneeling on a Black man’s neck during a traffic stop has been suspended from the department.

Anne Arundel’s county executive said Wednesday that detective Daniel Reynolds was suspended following the accusations that emerged in a lawsuit recently filed by Daniel Jarrells.

Jarrells’ complaint alleges he was pulled over and arrested in Gambrills without reason in February 2019. The lawsuit accuses officers of throwing Jarrells to the ground and says one pinned his knee to Jarrells’ neck.

The Capital Gazette reports the mayor said the issue wasn’t brought to the department at the time. An internal investigation has since been launched.

