Maryland relief effort gives 100,000 pounds of food, 2 cars

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — About 100,000 pounds of food and two cars have been given to community members at a relief event held by a Maryland church.

The Capital Gazette reports hundreds of people showed up at i5 City Church in Glen Burnie Sunday for the event. The event was done in partnership with the Anne Arundel County Food Bank and several other organizations.

The Anne Arundel County executive told the newspaper he’s proud of how community leaders have stepped up to help people during the pandemic. Church leaders gave away the two cars to two single mothers. One woman who received a car says she feels blessed.

