Health official urges protesters to get tested for virus

A county health official in Maryland is urging people who participated in recent protests against police brutality to get tested for the coronavirus.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A county health official in Maryland is urging people who participated in recent protests against police brutality to get tested for the coronavirus.

The Capital Gazette reported Monday that Anne Arundel County’s health officer recommended the tests to protesters who gathered in large crowds.

The officer said his fingers were crossed that the number of infections don’t rise. And he credited many demonstrators for wearing masks.

But he also noted the challenges of maintaining social distance.

He said it will take about 10 days to get the first sense of how protests might affect coronavirus numbers.

But it will take another three to four weeks for a clearer picture to emerge.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.